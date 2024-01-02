Tuesday, January 02, 2024
PR generates Rs41b revenue in first half of FY 2023-24

STAFF REPORT
January 02, 2024
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Pakistan Railways has generated has generated record revenue of Rs41 billion in first half of financial year 2023-24 with increase of Rs 13 billion against same period of last fiscal year. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Railways, Aamir Baloch said, “Things will get better after the launch of the ML1 project.” He further stated that the timeliness of salary disbursements for railway employees has been improved, ensuring that delays have been minimized, and payments will be disbursed timely. CEO PR Aamir Baloch expressed that this year the railway will try to further enhance its services and an expansion of travel facilities. Last year in December, Pakistan Railways has significantly raised the Right of Way (ROW) charges for a single-track crossing to Rs. 3.8 million for five years which would help the department to generate more revenue. Historically, Pakistan Railways charged Rs. 100,000 per track crossing for 10 years when telecom operators installed fiber broadband, the state news agency reported. In 2007, they said the charges were increased to Rs. 2.7 million for five years, as the use of fiber broadband expanded. However, in 2022, the PTI-led government reduced the crossing charges to Rs. 600,000 per crossing for a lifetime to promote fiber broadband. They said that in contrast, cable TV operators continue to pay only Rs. 100 per year.

STAFF REPORT

