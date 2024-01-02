PTI candidates file petitions against rejection of papers

MARDAN - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Peshawar region information secretary Engineer Adil Nawaz on Monday said that PTI’s former MNAs and MPAs have submitted petitions in the Peshawar High Court Election Tribunal against the ROs for illegally rejected their nomination papers for the upcoming general election.
In a press statement issued here on Monday Adil Nawaz said that the ROs rejected nomination papers of former provincial minister Muhammad Atif Khan, former federal minister of state Ali Muhammad Khan, MNA Mujahid Khan, MPA Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, Abdul Salam Afridi, Tufail Anjum, Ameer Farzand Khan. The PTI leaders have filed nomination papers in ROs offices to participate in the election.
He added that the ROs have rejected the papers of PTI candidates without any reason in Mardan district. He argued that all PTI candidates have submitted petitions in the Election Tribunal of Election Commission in Peshawar High Court against the ROs.
Adil Nawaz added that it is hoped that the respected judges of Peshawar High Court will uphold their traditions of justice and deliver justice according to the Constitution and law.