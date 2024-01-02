Tuesday, January 02, 2024
PTI candidates file petitions against rejection of papers

Riaz Khan
January 02, 2024
MARDAN  -  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Pe­shawar region information secre­tary Engineer Adil Nawaz on Mon­day said that PTI’s former MNAs and MPAs have submitted petitions in the Peshawar High Court Elec­tion Tribunal against the ROs for illegally rejected their nomination papers for the upcoming general election. 

In a press statement issued here on Monday Adil Nawaz said that the ROs rejected nomination papers of former provincial minister Muham­mad Atif Khan, former federal min­ister of state Ali Muhammad Khan, MNA Mujahid Khan, MPA Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, Abdul Salam Afridi, Tufail Anjum, Ameer Farzand Khan. The PTI leaders have filed nomina­tion papers in ROs offices to partic­ipate in the election. 

He added that the ROs have re­jected the papers of PTI candidates without any reason in Mardan dis­trict. He argued that all PTI can­didates have submitted petitions in the Election Tribunal of Elec­tion Commission in Peshawar High Court against the ROs. 

Adil Nawaz added that it is hoped that the respected judges of Pesha­war High Court will uphold their traditions of justice and deliver jus­tice according to the Constitution and law.

Riaz Khan

