PTI to contest even if it has to field U-19 team, says Gohar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan says the party will participate in elections even if “it has to field an U-19 team.”

He said no returning officer had issued correct instructions. “The PTI will win despite the fact that our nomination papers were rejected,” he said.

He said the Supreme Court had assured that elections would be held in time. Some people were resorting to ham-handed tactics to delay the democratic process, he added.

He said democracy would derail and parliament weaken if one party was not allowed to contest elections. “We will not boycott elections as the public will decide who should be voted,” he said.

The PTI, Barrister Gohar said, was the most popular party in Pakistan and had requested the judiciary to ensure level playing field in elections.

He said Maulana Fazl’s party did not have support all over the country and it’s the only one clamouring for delay in polling. “It’s the ECP job to ensure election in a peaceful and secure environment,” he said.

A day earlier, the PTI chief expressed concern over a lack of transparency in run-up to polls.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, he resented hindrances in the way of the PTI aspirants and demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) take notice.

He said the party was facing an unprecedented situation and it was ECP’s foremost duty to ensure free and fair elections.

The ECP, he said, had failed to fulfill its obligation and the apex court should take suo motu notice of it. Only judiciary’s intervention could stem the tide of violation of constitutional rights, he added.

