PTI to contest polls even without ‘bat’: Gohar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) Chairman Bar­rister Gohar Khan has said that his party would still participate in the general elections even if the election symbol ‘bat’ is not allotted to it.

“Even if we do not get the bat symbol, we will still participate in the elections. PTI will not boycott the elections under any circumstanc­es,” he made it clear while interacting with media here yesterday.

On the occasion, he addressed the questions of the journalists and talked about the current political situation in the country. He brought at­tention to the prevailing challenges faced by PTI.

On December 22, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had invalidated PTI’s intra-party elections, result­ing in the withdrawal of the party’s iconic “crick­et bat” symbol.

However, on Decem­ber 26, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) had suspended the ECP de­cision. However, the ECP, later, decided to chal­lenge the verdict of the court. The PTI chairman stated that his party had no dispute with anyone includ­ing the military establish­ment. “PTI and Imran Khan have consistently said from the beginning that the mil­itary is ours, the country is ours, and there is no dis­pute with anyone, includ­ing the establishment,” Go­har said. He emphasised that they have never used any word against any head of state or institution to pro­voke a conflict. Calling the treatment meted out to his party as “unprecedented”, the PTI chairman urged the Supreme Court to take suo moto notice to provide his party a level playing field.