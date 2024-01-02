Punjab CM virtually inaugurates 36 upgraded police stations

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi virtually inaugurated 36 upgraded police stations across the province here on Monday. He also inaugurated the newly constructed Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station, said a handout issued here. In a generous New Year gesture, he announced a waiver on fee increases for driving licences until Jan 9, extending an opportunity for citizens to obtain licences at the existing rates. The CM inspected the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Police Station and its different sections, including the front desk, waiting room, SHO’s room, IT room, and meeting room. Expressing appreciation for the initiative to provide top-notch facilities, CM Naqvi conveyed his congratulations to the IG police, CCPO Lahore, DIG (Ops) and their respective teams. Provincial ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Home Secretary, CCPO Lahore, Secretary Communication and Works, Commissioner, DIG (Ops) and others were also present. Meanwhile, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi commenced the dawn of 2024 by inspecting public welfare projects. He inspected the 7.3 KM long controlled access corridor Band Road for two hours to review the progress. Currently, 50 per cent completion is reported for package one and 38 per cent for package two. In his commitment to timely delivery, CM Naqvi set a deadline of Jan 31 for the project’s completion, emphasizing a steadfast adherence to the schedule, and even advocating for round-the-clock efforts. Expressing concern over reported extortion from the soil supplier contractor, the CM directed the police to take legal action against the extortionists. He scrutinized construction activities, urging both the contractors to accelerate their pace. He tasked the deputy commissioner to remove encroachments surrounding the project areas. Commissioner / DG LDA briefed about the project’s progress. Provincial ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, CCPO, secretary C&W and others were also present. CM takes notice Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, responding promptly to the disruption in the Rawalpindi- Islamabad Metro Bus Service track, has instructed the Secretary Transport to provide a comprehensive report on the incident. The chief minister has also initiated an inquiry into the matter, emphasizing the swift repair of the track while ensuring the highest quality standards during the restoration process.