Tuesday, January 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving license with old fee

Staff Reporter
January 02, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The Punjab govt has extended date of issuing driving license with the old fee till January 9th. The driving licenses will be issued with the new fee from January 10th. Currently, the fee for learners driving license was a meager amount of 60 rupees only. It was to be raised to triple digits after the revised schedule. Few weeks back, Punjab Cabinet had allowed raising the driving license fees. Under the revised fee schedule, the fee has been raised for international, renewal and new driving licenses also. City Traffic Police have appealed to public to apply and get the licenses earliest as possible to save their money and avoid violation of basic traffic rules.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1704169201.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024