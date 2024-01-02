RDA halts operations of fraudulent housing society

Rawalpindi-The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), under Director General Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, is aggressively cracking down on illegal housing societies that have been deceiving the public, investors, and overseas Pakistanis.

This operation, overseen by the DG RDA, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, and CPO Rawalpindi, follows directives from Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta.

With a focus on thwarting fraudulent activities and protecting citizens from exploitation, the RDA urges people to avoid investing in these unauthorized schemes. They recommend verifying projects through the RDA website before making any commitments.

RDA’s actions include demolishing offices, filing FIRs, and engaging the Cyber Crime Wing. Notable illegal schemes targeted include Blue World City, Multi Garden, and Faisal Town Phase-2. Over 548 legal notices, 218 challans, 212 FIRs, and sealing 183 offices have been reported. Additionally, 195 gates have been demolished, and 129 applications forwarded to the Cyber Crime Wing. Nine individuals managing illegal housing societies are in custody, with securities of 28 owners confiscated.

These efforts, led by DG Saif Anwar Jappa, have resulted in a recovery of Rs 52.11 million and stand as a historic accomplishment in bringing illegal housing societies to justice. Both the district administration and Rawalpindi Police have played crucial roles in this operation.

The RDA has advised immediate cessation of advertisements and plot sales by illegal housing societies and instructed investors to await RDA’s NOC before engaging. DG RDA has also directed the removal of illegal scheme content from social media platforms.

This stringent approach has not only halted fraudulent activities but also earned praise from overseas Pakistanis and investors for Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta, DG RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, and their teams. The RDA’s relentless efforts continue, safeguarding millions from exploitation and illegal constructions.