Rescue-1122 issues report

LAHORE - District Emergency Officer of Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue- 1122 Baqer Hussain has said that the Bahawalpur control room received 275,001 phone calls during the year 2023. While giving details of the yearly performance report of Rescue-1122 Bahawalpur, he said that out of these calls, 85211 were related to emergencies and the average time to reach the spot was 11.3 minutes. He said that during 2023, as many as 7820 rescue emergency operations were conducted besides, 13703 road accidents, 550 fire incidents, one cylinder blast, 1430 incidents of fighting, and 61644 medical emergencies. During the last year, 97542 people were rescued, of which 42466 people were given first aid, and 40065 seriously injured were shifted to the hospital after providing medical aid. Rescue 1122 Patient Transfer Service organized by Bahawalpur Region is providing full services to the public. Last year, 5918 patients were transferred from rural centers to teaching hospitals under the Patient Transfer Service. He further informed that Rescue 1122 gave rescue services in 63 incidents of drowning. During the monsoon floods this year, 13781 people were rescued and shifted to safe