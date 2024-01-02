RO provides copies of objections on Sh Rashid nomination

RAWALPINDI - The Returning Officer (RO) handed copies of objections regarding Sheikh Rashid’s nomination papers to him on Monday. The RO rejected Sheikh Rashid’s nomination papers for the Rawalpindi National Assembly constituency NA-56, as well as his nephew Rashid Shafique’s papers for NA-57.

RO Rawalpindi, Nazarat Ali, furnished Rashid with copies of objections on his nomination papers. “Sheikh Rashid omitted complete details of his assets,” objected the RO. “The value of his declared assets does not align with his investments,” the RO noted. Additionally, “He failed to declare income from 2021 to 2023 in the asset papers,” the RO added. One objection pointed out that Rashid was in default of the forest department’s Murree rest house bill. He stayed at the rest house from September 4 to 9 in 2022 without settling charges, according to the objection. “There are arrears amounting to 3,22,000 payable against him to the government,” another objection highlighted.

Regarding Sheikh Rashid Shafique, objections stated that he hadn’t submitted his wife’s tax return and failed to provide comprehensive details of his assets.

Following the rejection of his nomination papers, Sheikh Rashid stated that the RO had assured the issuance of confirmed objection copies by 4:30 pm, which were not provided. “My lawyers waited until 11:00 at night for the copies, which were not released to them,” he remarked. He demanded the issuance of the RO’s decision copies to challenge the matter in the high court.