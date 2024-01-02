Tuesday, January 02, 2024
SCCI greets newly elected office-bearers of FPCCI

Our Staff Reporter
January 02, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  The Sarhad Chamber of Com­merce and Industry (SCCI) has termed the clean sweep of Unit­ed Business Group (UBG) and Businessmen Panel Progressive (BMP) in the Federation of Paki­stan Chambers of Commerce (FP­CCI) elections for next term of 2024-25, as a victory of the real business community. 

In a joint statement issued here on Monday, SCCI president Fuad Ishaq, senior vice presi­dent Sanaullah Khan and vice president Ijaz Afridi congratu­lated the UBG former chairman Iftikhar Ali, senior leader Ilyas Bilour, chairman Tanveer, pres­ident Zubair Tufail along with the newly-elected president FPCCI Atif Akam Sheikh, sen­ior vice president Saqib Fayyaz, and the elected vice presidents, the Group Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa chairman Ghazanfar Bilour, secretary general Haji Afzal, members of general body FPCCI and executive members of FPC­CI over the overwhelming win in FPCCI elections. Being a real business community’s repre­sentative forum, UBG is capable of resolving the community’s is­sues, the statement said. 

The SCCI chief said the over­whelming victory of UBG and BMP in the FPCCI elections was fruits and reflection of the unity and col­lective struggle. He said the new­ly-elected FPCCI president Atif Ikram Sheikh would take steps for resolution for the business com­munity and will play a role in sta­bilizing the economy by providing employment opportunities in the country. 

The newly-elected office bearers of the FPCCI will leave no stone unturned for bringing industrial and business progress in the coun­try, the SCCI chief hoped. 

Fuad Ishaq also paid tribute to UBG senior leaders Iftikhar Malik, former senator Ilyas Bilour along-with UBG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chairman and Secretary General, stating their unflinching and dy­namic leadership played a pivotal role to unite the business commu­nity throughout the country under the banner of UBG.

