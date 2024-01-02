SCCI greets newly elected office-bearers of FPCCI

PESHAWAR - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has termed the clean sweep of United Business Group (UBG) and Businessmen Panel Progressive (BMP) in the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce (FPCCI) elections for next term of 2024-25, as a victory of the real business community.
In a joint statement issued here on Monday, SCCI president Fuad Ishaq, senior vice president Sanaullah Khan and vice president Ijaz Afridi congratulated the UBG former chairman Iftikhar Ali, senior leader Ilyas Bilour, chairman Tanveer, president Zubair Tufail along with the newly-elected president FPCCI Atif Akam Sheikh, senior vice president Saqib Fayyaz, and the elected vice presidents, the Group Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chairman Ghazanfar Bilour, secretary general Haji Afzal, members of general body FPCCI and executive members of FPCCI over the overwhelming win in FPCCI elections. Being a real business community’s representative forum, UBG is capable of resolving the community’s issues, the statement said.
The SCCI chief said the overwhelming victory of UBG and BMP in the FPCCI elections was fruits and reflection of the unity and collective struggle. He said the newly-elected FPCCI president Atif Ikram Sheikh would take steps for resolution for the business community and will play a role in stabilizing the economy by providing employment opportunities in the country.
The newly-elected office bearers of the FPCCI will leave no stone unturned for bringing industrial and business progress in the country, the SCCI chief hoped.
Fuad Ishaq also paid tribute to UBG senior leaders Iftikhar Malik, former senator Ilyas Bilour along-with UBG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chairman and Secretary General, stating their unflinching and dynamic leadership played a pivotal role to unite the business community throughout the country under the banner of UBG.