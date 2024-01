BAHAWALPUR - Scholarships worth Rs3.7 million were distributed among deserv­ing students in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Campus. Director Campus Dr Ra­faqat Ali, Deputy Direc­tor of Student Affairs Au­rangzeb Watto, Dr Misbah Akhtar, Representative of Directorate of Financial In­stitutions Umeer Mukhtar, incharges of various de­partments and commit­tee members interviewed about 1,300 students for five days and awarded scholarships to deserving candidates.