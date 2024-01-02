Security forces kill four terrorists in North Waziristan IBO

Security forces killed four terrorists including a suicide bomber during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan district on Tuesday, said ISPR.

According to the military’s media wing, the operation was launched on the presence of militants in the above-said area. During the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and the terrorists, as a result four terrorists including a suicide bomber were gunned down.

“The terrorists were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and were planning to conduct a high profile terrorist attack, which was averted due to proactive response by the security forces. Arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists,” said ISPR.

“Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” said the ISPR.