Security issues: Fazl doubts elections on Feb 8

DERA ISMAEL KHAN - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman yesterday said that he does not see conduct of the February 8 elections as the country’s security situation is not suitable for polls.
His remarks came after the veteran politician’s convoy was fired upon from multiple sides at Yarik Interchange the other day. However, fortunately, the JUI-F chief was not present in the vehicles at the time. Fazl has been constantly calling on the interim government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure the law and order situation and also stressed that it wasn’t the right time to be holding the polls. “The incident raises questions on the security situation,” the former parliamentarian told a press conference in DI Khan, adding, “It won’t be a big issue if elections are delayed for a few days.” In response to Fazl’s repeated demands of pushing the elections forward, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) spokesperson Faisal Karim Kundi had said that the JUI-F chief was seeking to “run away” from the polls. Fazl, during the press conference, said that his party’s leadership had also come under attack in Waziristan and Tank, adding that he has raised concerns about the security in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Pakistan remained a theatre of terrorism and violence in the year 2023 amid internal political conflicts, socioeconomic disparities, regional instability and rising tensions with the militant groups operating in border areas adjacent to Afghanistan. “How can we run our election campaign in such conditions? I’ve asked the Chief Election Commissioner to consider my request [of delaying polls], but he says that he’s praying,” the JUI-F chief said. No major political party has been calling for the delay of elections, except for the JUI-F. The PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have been holding rallies and are set to announce their manifestos as well.