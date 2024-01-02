Senate seeks strict punishment for maligning Armed Forces

ISLAMABAD - The upper house of the parliament Monday unanimously passed a reso­lution seeking “severe punishment” for “malicious and negative pro­paganda” against the Armed Forc­es of the country. The resolution, moved by PPP Senator Bahramanad Khan Tangi, earlier demanded a de­cade-long disqualification from pub­lic office for those “found involved in negative and malicious propaganda against the armed forces and other security agencies of Pakistan”.

However, speaking in the house yesterday, Tangi said that he had amended the resolution to with­draw the demand for a 10-year dis­qualification and sought just an ac­tion as per the law. The unanimously passed resolution expressed deep concern over the “negative and mali­cious propaganda against the Armed Forces and other security agencies on various social media platforms”.

The resolution highlighted the “huge sacrifices of Armed Forces and other security agencies in the war against terror and for the de­fence and protection of the coun­try’s borders” and acknowledges that a “strong army and other securi­ty agencies are indispensable for the defence of the country, especially in view of the hostile neighbourhood”. The Senate of Pakistan, therefore, recommends that the government to take necessary steps to award severe punishment as per law for all those found involved in negative and mali­cious propaganda against the armed forces and other security agencies of Pakistan, the resolution demanded.

The Monday’s agenda of the House said that caretaker ministers would present a number of bills in the Sen­ate, besides laying resolutions and motions before the House. Among the bills were the Prevention of Elec­tronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2023; Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023; Constitution (Amend­ment) Bill, 2024; Wapda University Islamabad Bill, 2023; Pakistan Med­ical and Dental Council (Amend­ment) Bill, 2023; Fatal Accidents (Amendment) Bill, 2023; National Excellence Institute Bill, 2024; Pre­vention and Control of Human Traf­ficking (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2023. At the previous session on Friday, the House was adjourned without transacting any business due to the lack of quorum.

It is to note here that on the first day of the new session on Decem­ber 27, the members had barred the caretaker government from lay­ing bills and ordinances, saying with less than two months in elections, what was the urgency in transacting such business by a caretaker set-up.