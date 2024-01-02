Senate seeks strict punishment for maligning Armed Forces

ISLAMABAD - The upper house of the parliament Monday unanimously passed a resolution seeking “severe punishment” for “malicious and negative propaganda” against the Armed Forces of the country. The resolution, moved by PPP Senator Bahramanad Khan Tangi, earlier demanded a decade-long disqualification from public office for those “found involved in negative and malicious propaganda against the armed forces and other security agencies of Pakistan”.
However, speaking in the house yesterday, Tangi said that he had amended the resolution to withdraw the demand for a 10-year disqualification and sought just an action as per the law. The unanimously passed resolution expressed deep concern over the “negative and malicious propaganda against the Armed Forces and other security agencies on various social media platforms”.
The resolution highlighted the “huge sacrifices of Armed Forces and other security agencies in the war against terror and for the defence and protection of the country’s borders” and acknowledges that a “strong army and other security agencies are indispensable for the defence of the country, especially in view of the hostile neighbourhood”. The Senate of Pakistan, therefore, recommends that the government to take necessary steps to award severe punishment as per law for all those found involved in negative and malicious propaganda against the armed forces and other security agencies of Pakistan, the resolution demanded.
The Monday’s agenda of the House said that caretaker ministers would present a number of bills in the Senate, besides laying resolutions and motions before the House. Among the bills were the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2023; Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023; Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024; Wapda University Islamabad Bill, 2023; Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (Amendment) Bill, 2023; Fatal Accidents (Amendment) Bill, 2023; National Excellence Institute Bill, 2024; Prevention and Control of Human Trafficking (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2023. At the previous session on Friday, the House was adjourned without transacting any business due to the lack of quorum.
It is to note here that on the first day of the new session on December 27, the members had barred the caretaker government from laying bills and ordinances, saying with less than two months in elections, what was the urgency in transacting such business by a caretaker set-up.