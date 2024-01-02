Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Sialkot Police claim six members of 2 robber gangs arrested

Our Staff Reporter
January 02, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT  -  Sialkot Police claimed to have arrested six mem­bers of Sheryar alias Sherry and Salam alias Sal­ama gangs involved in robbery including their ringleaders. According to a police spokesperson, SHO Muradpur police Inespector Abdul Razzak alongwith police teams under the supervision of DSP Sadr Circle traced out the accused by using scientific methods of investigation. The arrested accused were identified as Sheryar alis Sherry, Abdul Rehman, Shehzad, Muhammed Salam alias Salama, Muhammed Faisal and Ghulam Murtaza. During interrogations Rs400,000 in cash, goods worth Rs5,100,000, two pistols and several bullets were recovered from their possessions.

