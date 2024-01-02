Sindh police purposefully keeping Haleem Adil Sheikh behind bars: SHC

The Sindh High Court (SHC) remarked on Tuesday that police purposefully wanted to keep Haleem Adil Sheikh behind bars.

The SHC conducted hearing of a petition filed by Haleem Adil Sheikh's son seeking details of cases registered against his father. The court announced its decision and disposed of the plea.

The court remarked that Sheikh was a Pakistani citizen and he had all fundamental rights as per constitution. The court observed that the Sindh police were not implementing the law in its true spirit.

Justice Omar Sial observed that the way Sheikh was arrested was extraordinary. He further remarked that every time a PTI leader secured bail from court, police arrested him again.

The SHC said it was not appropriate on the part of Sindh police to keep Sheikh behind bars for so long. The Sindh police must keep in mind that a common man had faith in criminal justice system. Such an attitude exhibited by the Sindh police could shake trust of a common man.

Justice Sial said the Sindh IGP must ensure implementation of law. He should make police department an independent institution to restore trust of the people. Sheikh has been arrested in all cases registered against him.

Later, the SHC disposed of the petition filed by Sheikh's son.