Social Media: A Powerful Platform

Social media plays a vital role in today’s world. Nowadays, peo­ple lead facilitated lives thanks to social media, which serves as a valuable resource for knowledge and information. Platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, and many others contribute sig­nificantly to people’s daily lives by keeping them updated on day-to-day happenings worldwide.

In the past, individuals used to send letters to their relatives, a process that took months to reach the desired destination. However, in the present day, peo­ple can connect with their rela­tives instantly from the comfort of their homes. Moreover, nota­ble authors share their profound thoughts on social media plat­forms like YouTube. It serves as a source where students can access a wealth of educational content. Today, students no longer need to attend academies for their class­es as they can find lectures on platforms like YouTube.

Additionally, social media pro­vides a great platform for every­one, allowing the public to ex­press their views on government decisions. People can inform the concerned authorities about their feelings and satisfaction re­garding these decisions. It is cru­cial for individuals to use social media in an appropriate way to maximise the benefits it offers.

SHAHBAKSH KHAYAL,

Balgatar.