Social Media: A Powerful Platform

Social media plays a vital role in today’s world. Nowadays, people lead facilitated lives thanks to social media, which serves as a valuable resource for knowledge and information. Platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, and many others contribute significantly to people’s daily lives by keeping them updated on day-to-day happenings worldwide.
In the past, individuals used to send letters to their relatives, a process that took months to reach the desired destination. However, in the present day, people can connect with their relatives instantly from the comfort of their homes. Moreover, notable authors share their profound thoughts on social media platforms like YouTube. It serves as a source where students can access a wealth of educational content. Today, students no longer need to attend academies for their classes as they can find lectures on platforms like YouTube.
Additionally, social media provides a great platform for everyone, allowing the public to express their views on government decisions. People can inform the concerned authorities about their feelings and satisfaction regarding these decisions. It is crucial for individuals to use social media in an appropriate way to maximise the benefits it offers.
SHAHBAKSH KHAYAL,
Balgatar.