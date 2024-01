South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung was stabbed in the neck during a press conference in the southern port city of Busan on Tuesday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Lee was stabbed on the left side of his neck during a question and answer session with journalists, according to Yonhap.

The attacker was apprehended at the scene and Lee received emergency treatment and was rushed to the hospital, although the severity of his injuries remains unclear, according to several other local reports.