South Punjab Secretariat making progress towards achieving development goals: ACS

MULTAN - South Punjab Additional Chief Sec­retary (ACS) Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar said on Monday that the South Punjab Secretariat was making significant strides towards its established goals.

During a review meeting on Mon­day, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar, di­rected the completion of all schemes according to their timelines.

A substantial allocation of Rs97 bil­lion had been earmarked for ongoing 2022 projects in South Punjab, with 45 percent of the released Rs37 bil­lion already utilised for development initiatives. Similarly, work on hospi­tal upgradation in South Punjab is also progressing rapidly, and projects aimed at advancing the agriculture and livestock sector are in motion.

Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar mentioned the completion of the Nishtar Hospi­tal-II project and ongoing interviews for medical staff.

Under the guidance of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the upgrading of all territorial hospi­tals in South Punjab is also underway, with the Bahawalpur Hospital set for completion by February 27. Devel­opment work on the OPD and Emer­gency facilities of Children’s Hospital Multan had finished, and the upgrada­tion of Nishtar Hospital-I is expected to be concluded by January 31, the meeting was apprised.

Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar stressed the need for the quick repair of machin­ery in all hospitals. He also directed the acquisition of an NOC from the Railway for the construction of the Shujaabad Flyover and ordered rigor­ous monitoring of project completion.

In the agriculture sector, the wheat cultivation target was surpassed, against the set target, said Saqib.

ACS Capt (rted) Saqib Zafar ex­pressed optimism about the far-reaching results expected from live­stock sector projects.

Livestock officers highlighted the significance of allocations for projects such as feedlot and genetic improve­ment, beef, milk, and mutton produc­tion, and efforts to increase livestock production in Cholistan.

Updates on pension and inquiry cases, waste management, public toi­lets, and healthcare initiatives, includ­ing cornea transplants and revamp­ing of barrages, were also shared in the meeting. The retrieval of forest department land and support for fish farmers showcased the commitment to environmental conservation and community development.

The meeting was attended by ad­ministrative secretaries from South Punjab. They highlighted the Secre­tariat’s transformative impact on re­gional development in detail on this occasion.