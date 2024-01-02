Supreme Court can't order parliament to enact any law: CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa says the Supreme Court is not authorised to order parliament to legislate on missing persons.

“Every institution is bound to work within its ambit. The apex court can’t ask parliament to legislate on any issue,” said CJP.

A three-member bench, headed by CJP Isa, heard the case of missing persons. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali are included in the bench.

The hearing was live telecast.

Justice Mazhar said a commission had already been established for missing person. Justice Isa inquired about the commission and Khushdil Khan Malik replied that a commission led by retired Justice Javed Iqbal was formed.

Justice Isa inquired how could court order parliament to enact a law? “Which article of the Constitution allows court to order parliament to legislate. Every institution must work within its ambit,” he said.

Justice Mazhar remarked that the court did not have the power to legislate. It can only declare a law null and void.

The chief justice inquired what were the reservations of Aitzaz Ahsan. His counsel Shoaib Shaheen replied that the point of people disappearing and then somehow appearing was raised.