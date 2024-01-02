Taylor Swift’s secret behind her massive success in 2023 revealed

LOS ANGELES- Taylor Swift made it to the headlines in 2023 for all the good reasons. The pop megastar claimed big wins which included her successful The Eras Tour, followed by its blockbuster cinematic release. Moreover, the singer has been nominated in more than 100 categories of different prestigious awards, released two hit albums and found love again in NFL athlete Travis Kelce. Notably, The Lover singer was named Time’s Person of the Year due to her remarkable impact on society as a musician. Speaking about Swift’s incredible year, PR expert Jane Owen told The Mirror, “I think it her 2023 success has a huge amount to do with her age and the confidence and wisdom that comes with it.” She added, “I can imagine that the feeling of being pulled in a million directions that we all experience in our 20s is exacerbated by a huge amount when you are also famous and in the public eye 24/7.”