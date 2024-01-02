Time to save maize farmers from market exploitation

ISLAMABAD - Amidst im­pending food security issues, the maize farmers across the country are worried about sufficient re­turn for their crop after facing se­rious pricing issues.

In absence of proper support price mechanism and strict imple­mentation of policies like in case of wheat and cotton, whenever there is a bumper maize crop, the farmers fall prey to middlemen and hoarders.

As most of the farmers cannot hold their crop, they have to sell this - one of the most essential food crops - on throwaway prices suffering losses or hardly manag­ing to meet their ends.

Maize is among the major crops that can play an important role in catering domestic food require­ments and helping trim the im­port bill of edible oil. But, when its growers do not get proper price, they get disappointed and shift to other crops in next season.

“Maize is called ‘Gold Crop’ due to its diversified consumption. It is used as human food, animal feed and a vital product for in­dustries. Many Asian and Afri­can countries use it as a vital food component to avert food insecu­rity,” remarked Muhammad Ashiq Khan, a member of Farmers’ As­sociation Gojra.

He said various companies like Rafhan Maize Products produce dozens of items from maize that are used in our industrial, phar­maceutical and food sectors. “It is also used in confectionery, bakery, dairy, beverages, snacks and sa­voury products and as feed for an­imals and poultry birds.”

But, during the current season its farmers are in real trouble due to less price as presently the crop is sold at Rs1,500 to Rs2,000 per maund (40 kg), Ashiq Khan said. “This situation has disappoint­ed farmers who are needed to be steered out of this situation.”

Farmers believe that this price does not make them meet their ends after they had purchased its seed on much higher price and spent money on other inputs. Heaps of maize could be seen all around the Punjab province with farmers in a fix to manage their crop at such lesser rate.

“Maize is an important food crop cultivated twice a year. But in ab­sence of support price, its growers are forced to sell it at Rs1,800 to Rs 2,500 per maund,” said Dr Fa­had Rasul, Associate Professor of Agronomy, University of Agricul­ture Faisalabad. “This is disap­pointing for farmers. On this rate they cannot secure money to cul­tivate next crop and would surely switch to other crops.”

He said at a time when the coun­try was spending huge money on soybean import, maize could be utilised to fulfil this requirement of poultry feed industry. “Non-availa­bility of hybrid maize seed is an­other issue for many growers as shopkeepers sell maize seed at much higher price than the origi­nal price printed on seed bag.”

For example, Dr Fahad said re­tail price of one maize seed varie­ty was Rs15,000 per bag but it was being sold for Rs20,000 in black market. “As it is an exhausting crop and farmers spend more on its cultivation and saving it from insect attack, so they need a prop­er return.”

He mentioned to a recent “fall-army-worm” attack on maize crop - a new insect that stops maize plant’s growth by eating its leaves. Then there is ‘earworm’ insect that is equally damaging. “In such a situation, we sincerely need to support our farmers to get a rea­sonable rate for their crop.”

There is a common dilemma in our country that whenever there is a bumper crop of maize or cot­ton or sugarcane, the farmers are left on mercy of brokers, commis­sion agents, hoarders and mill owners.

They are forced to sell their com­modity on lesser rate, suffer loss and then shift to other crops creat­ing shortage of the same crop next season. This vicious circle must be seriously addressed ensuring con­sistency in crops cultivation, pric­ing and their proper disposal.

“Maize is our third most impor­tant crop and validly contributes to averting food crises,” said Ahsan Malhi, Principal Scientist, Maize Department, Ayub Research Insti­tute, Faisalabad.

“It provides around 6.9 million calories food energy per hector, much higher as compared to 3.7 million and 4.9 million calories food energy of wheat and rice re­spectively.”

He said previously about 75% maize produce was consumed in villages as staple food and 25% by the milling sector. But, presently, its 60% is used in poultry and an­imal feed sector and 30% is con­sumed by wet milling sector. “Peo­ple now consume only six percent maize as food and remaining four percent of this crop is used as seed.”

Ahsan Malhi advised farmers to use 10 to 15 kilograms seed per acre and prefer to cultivate hy­brid maize varieties including YH-1898, FH-1046, FH-1036, FH-949, MMRI Yellow, Pearl White, Mal­ka-2016, Gohar-19, Simmyt-Pak, Sahiwal Gold that are resistant to harsh climate and disease attack and give maximum production.

Seeing the miserable condition of maize farmers this time again, the policy makers should serious­ly evolve a comprehensive strat­egy on seed production, support price, procurement and effective dissemination of the crop. This would not only keep the farmers going with diverse crops growing but also meeting the maize related food needs indigenously.