Top court takes up case, impacting key leaders election nominations

Seven-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa to hear today ex-MPA’s plea against his lifetime disqualification n Petitioner urges Lahore election tribunal to reject nomination papers of Nawaz Sharif who was disqualified for life by SC in 2017.

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - A seven-member larger bench of the Supreme Court (SC) will hear a case on Tuesday per­taining to the matter of lifetime disqualifications under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

The bench would be presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Af­ridi, Justice Amin ud Din Khan, Justice Ja­mal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Mu­sarrat Hilali.

The top court has con­stituted a larger bench in the case of former MPA Mir Badshah Qais­rani against his lifetime disqualification.

The SC Registrar Of­fice by the order of the Committee under Sec­tion 2(1) of the Supreme Court (Practice and Pro­cedure) Act, 2023 has constituted the bench. In 2018, a five-judge bench of the apex court, comprising former chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Justice Sh. Azmat Saeed, ex-CJP Umar Ata Ban­dial, Justice Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, had unanimously held that disqualification handed down under Ar­ticle 62(1)(f) of the Constitu­tion is for life.

Under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, which sets the pre­condition for a member of Par­liament to be ‘sadiq and ameen’ (honest and righteous), for­mer prime minister and PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif was disqual­ified by the SC bench on July 28, 2017, in references pertaining to the Panama Papers. Similarly, former Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen was disqualified by a separate bench of the apex court under the same provision.

According to the Attorney Gen­eral for Pakistan office, amend­ment made in Section 232 of the Election Act, 2017 will over­ride the Supreme Court’s verdict of lifetime disqualification. The lawyers have opinion that Sec­tion 232 of the Elections Act has not been challenged so far. This issue will cause confusion to the returning officers in the upcom­ing elections. CJP Faez Isa while heading a three-judge bench, which heard the disqualification case of a former MPA of the Pa­kistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), Mir Badshah Khan Qa­israni, who was disqualified for concealing assets in 2014, not­ed that there is discrepancy be­tween the Supreme Court judg­ment on lifetime disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) of the constitution and the amendment made in Election Act, 2017.

Justice Faez said the Supreme Court’s verdict on lifetime dis­qualification and the amend­ments made to the Elections Act, 2017 could not co-exist adding the discrepancies in the SC’s interpretation and the law could result in “confusion” in the upcoming general elections therefore referred the matter to the judges’ committee for the constitution of a bench on the issue of disqualification.

Justice Faez also observed that the SC had two opinions on lifetime disqualification. “Dis­qualification in NAB [Nation­al Accountability Bureau] cas­es appear to be strict. How long will the disqualification be in a murder case?” he questioned.

Justice Athar Minallah, a member of the bench, had ques­tioned whether it was feasible to hear it now that the next gen­eral elections were right around the corner.

‘ACCEPTANCE OF NAWAZ SHARIF’S PAPERS’

The Appellate Tribunal regis­trar’s office in Lahore on Mon­day raised an objection to the appeal against acceptance of nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif from Na­tional Assembly constituency NA-130 (Lahore).

The office raised an objection, highlighting the absence of a certified copy of the returning officer’s decision accompany­ing the appeal. Pakistan Awami Mahaz chief, Ishtiaq Chaudhry, had filed the appeal in the elec­tion tribunal stating that Nawaz Sharif, having been life-time dis­qualified by the Supreme Court, was ineligible to participate in the election.

The appellant argued that the returning officer erroneous­ly approved Nawaz Sharif’s pa­pers, contrary to factual evi­dence. The appeal requested the tribunal to reject the nomi­nation papers of Nawaz Sharif.