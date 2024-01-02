Tribunal to hear appeal of Niazi against nomination rejection  

RAWALPINDI-The initial appeal challenging the rejection of nomination papers in NA-89 Mianwali has been lodged at the Rawalpindi Appellate Tribunal. Umair Niazi, representing the PTI founder, has filed the appeal through legal representatives in the election tribunal. The Appellate Tribunal has granted approval for the hearing of Umair Niazi’s nomination papers rejection appeal.

Notices have been issued to all concerned parties, with the hearing scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday). Justices Mirza Waqas Rauf and Chaudhry Abdul Aziz will preside over the case.

During the scrutiny process, numerous candidates had their nomination papers rejected, which concluded on December 30. The window for appeals regarding the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers for the 2024 general elections began on Sunday and will continue until this Wednesday.

Decisions on these appeals are expected to be reached by January 10, 2024. The revised list of candidates will be displayed on January 11, allowing candidates to withdraw their nomination papers until January 12. Allocation of election symbols to candidates is set for January 13.

Moreover, the scrutiny of nomination papers for special seats designated for women and minorities will coincide with the allotment of election symbols on January 13. The final list of candidates for reserved seats will be made public on January 23.