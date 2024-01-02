Tributes paid to actor Shafi Muhammad

ISLAMABAD -Renowned television actor Shafi Muhammad Shah was remembered on the occasion of his birth death anniversary on Monday. Popularly known as Shah-jee, Shafi was born on January 1, 1949 in Naushahro Feroze District. Shafi began his career as a radio presenter at the Hyderabad radio station where he honed his acting skills by taking part in plays broadcast from the radio in the 1960s. Meanwhile, he obtained a postgraduate degree from the University of Sindh, Jamshoro. He later moved to Karachi and began his career as an actor. Shah was introduced by PTV producer late ‘Shahzad Khalil’ in his drama serial “Teesra Kinara” from where he joined the elite club of the leading TV stars. He earned accolades for his acting in many plays, especially “Chand Girahan”, “Dairey”,” Aanch”, “Bund Gulab” and “Mohabbat Khawab Ki Surat”. Shafi acted in all mediums of entertainment, from radio, and theatre to films and television. During his 30- year career, he performed in over 50 drama serials and over 100 television plays in the Urdu and Sindhi languages on different television channels. Shafi Muhammad Shah died peacefully while asleep at his Karachi home on Nov 17, 2007.