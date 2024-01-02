Two encounters: 5 robbers injure by firing of own accomplice: Police

BOUREWALA - At least five robbers were in­jured by firing of own accom­plices in two different encoun­ters reported to have occurred in the jurisdiction of City and Sadr police stations in wee hours of Monday.

The injured accused collec­tively namely Ali Raza, Ali Sher, Arshad, Danish and Kashif were removed to the nearby hospi­tals by SHOs of the relevant po­lice stations. As per detail, Ali Raza, Ali Sher and Arshad were wounded in dacoity bid by fir­ing of own fellows during the encounter when the later just had snatched motorbike from the local citizen here.

The police reached out to counter the offense but the ac­cused opened fire on the secu­rity officials. It forced the police to retaliate and later the end of encounter it had arrested the said criminals. The arrested people were involved in at least 31 cases of different kind of of­fense in past, said the police.

In another incident reported to have occurred in similar way as the above the two robbers, Danish and Kashif, snatched motorbike from the local near 447 EB, the suburban area.

The police intercepted the accused after holding picket at the place, Don Bangla. As a result of which the offenders opened straight fire on the po­lice. It caused exchange of firing between police and the accused and finally Kashif and Danish who were injured by ‘gunshots of own fellows’ arrested.

The police recovered the mo­torbike and shifted the bruised persons to nearby hospital for the treatment.