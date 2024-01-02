Two Lyari gangsters arrested injured after encounter

KARACHI-The district City police of South zone apprehended two Lyari gang members in separate police confrontations that occurred in the Kalri and Kalakot areas. According to a Karachi Police spokesperson, in two distinct operations on Monday, two individuals were apprehended and sustained injuries during these encounters. Farhad Ahmed, also known as Ram Janey, and Hassan Ali, known as Pappu, were captured by Kalri and Kalakot police stations, respectively. Both individuals are affiliated with Lyari gangs. Hassan Ali, in particular, was sought by the police for significant cases, including extortion, apart from other important police cases.

Furthermore, authorities recovered weapons from both suspects. A comprehensive investigation process has been launched as part of the ongoing proceedings.

BULLET RIDDLED BODY OF YOUTH FOUND

Bullet riddled body of a youth was found from garbage dump near Al-Asif Square Punjab Adda in Karachi, police said on Monday. According to details, body of a youth stated to be aged between 18 to 30 years was found from Kachra Kundi at Super Highway. Police said that the deceased was shot dead from close range and later body was dumped in garbage. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and police after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.