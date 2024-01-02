U-16 Inter-Division Archery, Table Tennis Championships begin 

LAHORE - Adviser to CM Punjab on Sports Wahab Riaz inaugurated U-16 Inter-Division Archery and Table Tennis Championship at an opening ceremony at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Monday. Secretary Sports Punjab Raja Jahangir Anwar, DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar and Director Youth Affairs Rana Nadeem Anjum were also present on this occasion. As many as 200 male and female players and officials are participating in the U-16 Inter-Division Archery and Table Tennis Championship being held from January 1 to 5, 2024. Talking to media, Wahab Riaz said that Sports Board Punjab’s selection committee will select the top performing players from U-16 Inter-Division Archery and Table Tennis Championship and these selected players will be given a stipend of Rs 10,000 each per month for one year. He said that the competitions of six games are being organized in the upcoming Winter Games to be started from January 14. “In total, 18 sports disciplines have been selected in which Sports Board Punjab will form its own teams. In the first phase, we are working on six games - athletics, badminton, football, hockey, volleyball and tennis. 90 players from these six games will be awarded stipends of Rs 70,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000 per month for one year respectively,” he explained.