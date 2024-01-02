U-16 Inter-Division Archery, Table Tennis Championships begin 

LAHORE - Ad­viser to CM Punjab on Sports Wahab Riaz inaugurated U-16 Inter-Division Archery and Ta­ble Tennis Championship at an opening ceremony at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymna­sium Hall on Monday. Secre­tary Sports Punjab Raja Jahan­gir Anwar, DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar and Director Youth Affairs Rana Nadeem An­jum were also present on this occasion. As many as 200 male and female players and officials are participating in the U-16 Inter-Division Archery and Ta­ble Tennis Championship being held from January 1 to 5, 2024. Talking to media, Wahab Riaz said that Sports Board Punjab’s selection committee will select the top performing players from U-16 Inter-Division Ar­chery and Table Tennis Cham­pionship and these selected players will be given a stipend of Rs 10,000 each per month for one year. He said that the competitions of six games are being organized in the upcom­ing Winter Games to be started from January 14. “In total, 18 sports disciplines have been selected in which Sports Board Punjab will form its own teams. In the first phase, we are work­ing on six games - athletics, badminton, football, hockey, volleyball and tennis. 90 play­ers from these six games will be awarded stipends of Rs 70,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000 per month for one year respective­ly,” he explained.