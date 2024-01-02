Woman killed, 13 injure as bus turns turtle due to fog

MUZAFFARGARH - A middle-aged woman was killed while thirteen others were wounded as result of passenger bus overturned near Chowk Permit, Alipur tehsil due to heavy fog, rescuer said.

The deceased was identified as Aasia Zubair, 46, wife of Zubair, a resident of Rahim Yar Khan.

The rescue staff pulled out the trapped people under the bus and also provided first aid to three of them who were injured in the accident.

All of the wounded were identified as Hamza, 23, son of Azhar, Khurshid Ahmed, 48, son of Muhammad Hafeez, Kashif, 20, son of Muham­mad Yasin, Nadeem Ahmed, 55, son of Abdul Hakeem, Usman, 27, son of Abdul Shakur, Hafsa, 14, son of Khurshid, Shamshad, 50, wife of Mu­hammad Ejaz, Hamna, 28, wife of Ali Abid, Aye­sha Khurshid, 16, daughter of Khurshid Ahmed, Abdullah, 30, son of Ahsan Bashir, Ayman Sha­hid, 20, son of Muhammad Shahid, Sahrish, 22, Afzal son of Muhammad Afzal and Shaheen Akhtar, 45, wife of Muhammad Akhtar - all were residents of Rahim Yar Khan, Liaquatpur and Is­lamabad. Police station Sadr Alipur registered the case and started investigation.

2-KG CHARRAS, 210-LITRE LIQUOR SEIZED

An amount of two kg of charras with 210 litres of local liquor that was reported to be consumed at the festivity of New Year’s Eve was seized in the jurisdiction of different police stations here.

The accused, namely Akbar, Abdul Khaliq, and Khizer, were arrested in the jurisdictions of differ­ent police stations.