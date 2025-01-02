Thursday, January 02, 2025
10 criminals arrested

January 02, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -  The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday arrested some 10 criminal elements, including liquor and drug suppliers and illegal arms owners.

According to a police spokesman, the Chakri Police recovered 520 grams of hashish from accused Sajjad, while the Dhamial Police arrested Akhtar with 5 litres of liquor and Amin with 1 bottle of liquor. 

Similarly, the Waris Khan Police held accused Asif with 7 litres of liquor and Shaf Ali with a 30 bore pistol. Likewise, the Sadiqabad Police also recovered a 30 bore pistol with ammunition from accused Shahzeb.

Meanwhile, during search operations four accused namely Shabbir, Asad, Daulat Khan and Nazar Khan were arrested for violation of the Tenancy Act.

