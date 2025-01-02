19 convicts involved in May 9 riots granted pardon: ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Thursday that the sentences of 19 convicts have been pardoned following appeals for mercy. These individuals are among 67 convicts who filed mercy petitions, with 48 cases already forwarded to Courts of Appeal. The pardons, granted on humanitarian grounds and in line with legal provisions, will allow the individuals to be released after completing procedural formalities.
The ISPR emphasized that the remaining mercy petitions are undergoing due legal processes. In April 2024, a similar pardon was granted to 20 convicts, showcasing the balance between justice, compassion, and fairness.
Legal expert Muneeb Farooq explained that mercy petitions are submitted to the Chief of Army Staff for review. The 19 pardoned individuals had been sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment for their involvement in incidents linked to the violent May 9 riots. These protests erupted following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in a corruption case.
Among the convicted is Imran Khan’s nephew, Hassan Khan Niazi, sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for his involvement in the attack on Jinnah House, a prominent military installation in Lahore. The May 9 riots targeted various public and military installations, including the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.
Although the Supreme Court initially halted military trials of civilians, a constitutional bench recently directed the pending cases to proceed. PTI has denied any role in the violence, demanding a judicial commission to investigate the events and vowing to challenge military court convictions, which it claims violate justice.
Internationally, the verdicts have drawn criticism from the European Union and the United States. The EU stated the trials conflict with Pakistan's commitments under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and urged transparency in the rulings. Washington also expressed concerns, highlighting a lack of judicial independence, transparency, and due process in the military court proceedings.
Who have been pardoned?
- Muhammad Ayaz s/o Sahibzada Khan — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Main Gate FC Cantt Peshawar incident
- Sami Ullah s/o Meer dad Khan, was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Bannu Cantt incident
- Laeeq Ahmed s/o Manzoor Ahmed — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the ISI Office Faisalabad incident
- Amjad Ali s/o Manzoor Ahmed — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in ISI Office Faisalabad incident
- Yasir Nawaz s/o Ameer Nawaz Khan — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan incident
- Said Alam s/o Maaz Ullah Khan — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan incident
- Zahid Khan s/o Muhammad Nabi — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in PRC Mardan incident
- Muhammad Suleman s/o Said Ghani Jan — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in HQ Dir Scouts Timergara incident
- Hamza Sharif s/o Muhammad Azam — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in ISI Office Faisalabad incident
- Muhammad Salman s/o Zahid Nisar — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in ISI Office Faisalabad incident
- Asher Butt s/o Muhammad Arshad Butt — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Rahwali Gate Gujranwala incident
- Muhammad Waqas s/o Malik Muhammad Khalil — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Rahwali Gate Gujranwala incident
- Sufayan Idrees s/o Idrees Ahmed — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Rahwali Gate Gujranwala incident
- Muneeb Ahmed s/o Naveed Ahmed Butt — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Rahwali Gate Gujranwala incident
- Muhammad Ahmed s/o Muhammad Nazir — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Rahwali Gate Gujranwala incident
- Muhammad Nawaz s/o Abdul Samad — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Rahwali Gate Gujranwala incident
- Muhammad Ali s/o Muhammad Boota — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in ISI Office Faisalabad incident
- Muhammad Bilawal s/o Manzoor Hussain — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Jinnah House incident
- Muhammad Ilyas s/o Muhammad Fazal Haleem — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in HQ Dir Scouts Timergara incident