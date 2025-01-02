Thursday, January 02, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

19 convicts involved in May 9 riots granted pardon: ISPR

19 convicts involved in May 9 riots granted pardon: ISPR
Web Desk
1:20 PM | January 02, 2025
National, Headlines

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Thursday that the sentences of 19 convicts have been pardoned following appeals for mercy. These individuals are among 67 convicts who filed mercy petitions, with 48 cases already forwarded to Courts of Appeal. The pardons, granted on humanitarian grounds and in line with legal provisions, will allow the individuals to be released after completing procedural formalities.

The ISPR emphasized that the remaining mercy petitions are undergoing due legal processes. In April 2024, a similar pardon was granted to 20 convicts, showcasing the balance between justice, compassion, and fairness.

Legal expert Muneeb Farooq explained that mercy petitions are submitted to the Chief of Army Staff for review. The 19 pardoned individuals had been sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment for their involvement in incidents linked to the violent May 9 riots. These protests erupted following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in a corruption case.

Karachi roads reopened as MWM ends nationwide sit-ins

Among the convicted is Imran Khan’s nephew, Hassan Khan Niazi, sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for his involvement in the attack on Jinnah House, a prominent military installation in Lahore. The May 9 riots targeted various public and military installations, including the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Although the Supreme Court initially halted military trials of civilians, a constitutional bench recently directed the pending cases to proceed. PTI has denied any role in the violence, demanding a judicial commission to investigate the events and vowing to challenge military court convictions, which it claims violate justice.

Internationally, the verdicts have drawn criticism from the European Union and the United States. The EU stated the trials conflict with Pakistan's commitments under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and urged transparency in the rulings. Washington also expressed concerns, highlighting a lack of judicial independence, transparency, and due process in the military court proceedings.

Karachi's cold wave set to intensify as air quality deteriorates

Who have been pardoned?

  1. Muhammad Ayaz s/o Sahibzada Khan — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Main Gate FC Cantt Peshawar incident
  2. Sami Ullah s/o Meer dad Khan, was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Bannu Cantt incident
  3. Laeeq Ahmed s/o Manzoor Ahmed — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the ISI Office Faisalabad incident
  4. Amjad Ali s/o Manzoor Ahmed — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in ISI Office Faisalabad incident
  5. Yasir Nawaz s/o Ameer Nawaz Khan — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan incident
  6. Said Alam s/o Maaz Ullah Khan — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan incident
  7. Zahid Khan s/o Muhammad Nabi — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in PRC Mardan incident
  8. Muhammad Suleman s/o Said Ghani Jan — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in HQ Dir Scouts Timergara incident
  9. Hamza Sharif s/o Muhammad Azam — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in ISI Office Faisalabad incident
  10. Muhammad Salman s/o Zahid Nisar — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in ISI Office Faisalabad incident
  11. Asher Butt s/o Muhammad Arshad Butt — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Rahwali Gate Gujranwala incident
  12. Muhammad Waqas s/o Malik Muhammad Khalil — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Rahwali Gate Gujranwala incident
  13. Sufayan Idrees s/o Idrees Ahmed — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Rahwali Gate Gujranwala incident
  14. Muneeb Ahmed s/o Naveed Ahmed Butt — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Rahwali Gate Gujranwala incident
  15. Muhammad Ahmed s/o Muhammad Nazir — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Rahwali Gate Gujranwala incident
  16. Muhammad Nawaz s/o Abdul Samad — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in Rahwali Gate Gujranwala incident
  17. Muhammad Ali s/o Muhammad Boota — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in ISI Office Faisalabad incident
  18. Muhammad Bilawal s/o Manzoor Hussain — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in the Jinnah House incident
  19. Muhammad Ilyas s/o Muhammad Fazal Haleem — was sentenced to 2 years rigorous imprisonment, involved in HQ Dir Scouts Timergara incident

Speakers call for dialogue to bridge gap between different faiths

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1735797524.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025