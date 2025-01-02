19 convicts involved in May 9 riots granted pardon: ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Thursday that the sentences of 19 convicts have been pardoned following appeals for mercy. These individuals are among 67 convicts who filed mercy petitions, with 48 cases already forwarded to Courts of Appeal. The pardons, granted on humanitarian grounds and in line with legal provisions, will allow the individuals to be released after completing procedural formalities.

The ISPR emphasized that the remaining mercy petitions are undergoing due legal processes. In April 2024, a similar pardon was granted to 20 convicts, showcasing the balance between justice, compassion, and fairness.

Legal expert Muneeb Farooq explained that mercy petitions are submitted to the Chief of Army Staff for review. The 19 pardoned individuals had been sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment for their involvement in incidents linked to the violent May 9 riots. These protests erupted following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in a corruption case.

Among the convicted is Imran Khan’s nephew, Hassan Khan Niazi, sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for his involvement in the attack on Jinnah House, a prominent military installation in Lahore. The May 9 riots targeted various public and military installations, including the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Although the Supreme Court initially halted military trials of civilians, a constitutional bench recently directed the pending cases to proceed. PTI has denied any role in the violence, demanding a judicial commission to investigate the events and vowing to challenge military court convictions, which it claims violate justice.

Internationally, the verdicts have drawn criticism from the European Union and the United States. The EU stated the trials conflict with Pakistan's commitments under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and urged transparency in the rulings. Washington also expressed concerns, highlighting a lack of judicial independence, transparency, and due process in the military court proceedings.

Who have been pardoned?