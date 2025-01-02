2025 to mark economic growth amid call for political stability: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has projected 2025 as a milestone year for Pakistan's economic growth, emphasizing that political stability is crucial for sustained progress and prosperity.

Addressing a Special Investment Facilitation Council meeting attended by military officials, federal ministers, and provincial chief ministers, the prime minister highlighted key economic achievements.

He noted that inflation had dropped to 4.1 percent, remittances increased by 34 percent over five months, and foreign reserves surged from $4 billion to over $12 billion. He credited the collective efforts of all stakeholders for achieving economic stability in 2024.

“Economic stability is directly tied to political stability,” Shehbaz Sharif reiterated. He also pointed to the stock exchange reaching a historic high and a significant rise in exports, with $4 billion earned from rice exports alone.

Additionally, he mentioned that goods are now being transported to Russia via the National Logistics Cell (NLC).

Highlighting international cooperation, the prime minister said agreements in various sectors with Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar are progressing, while Rs72 billion has been secured through Asset-Backed Revenue Securities (ADRs) from banks.

Shehbaz Sharif, however, expressed concerns over the resurgence of terrorism, stressing that peace is essential for development.

“Without eliminating terrorism, progress is impossible,” he asserted, while commending law enforcement agencies for their efforts to thwart the plans of the country’s enemies.

The prime minister also lauded the agreement between tribal factions to normalize the situation in Kurrum, while mourning the loss of innocent lives in the area. “Security remains a significant challenge, but unity is key to overcoming it,” he concluded.