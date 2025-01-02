3 PHP officials held

Gujar khan - Three officials from the Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP), including a sub-inspector (SI) and a constable and a driver have been arrested by Gujar Khan police on charges of selling large quantities of confiscated contraband to local drug dealers. According to details, the shocking details of the involvement of PHP officials surfaced during the investigations of a drugs case that was registered by Gujar Khan police against five suspects on December 19, after recovering over 65 kilograms of hashish, heroin, opium, and ice. Police sources said that the consignment was seized from Matial village during a search operation to arrest suspects wanted in a terrorism and murder case, which was registered following a fierce armed attack at an event in the New Metro City Gujar Khan, and one property dealer was gunned down.

During the investigation and analysis of call records of the suspects wanted in the drug case, it emerged that they were in regular contact with the officials of the Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) posted at Missa Kiswal post. Well-placed sources in police said that the suspected officials were taken into custody by Gujar Khan police and were under interrogation for the past few days, adding that they were also presented before senior officers of Rawalpindi Police for investigations.

Malik Nazeer Gheeba, the Station House Officer (SHO) in Gujar Khan, said police have identified connections between PHP officials stationed at the Missa Kaswal post and local drug barons.

The SHO confirmed that further investigations are ongoing following the formal arrest of officials. Sources said that police were also probing the potential involvement of certain former officials associated with the PHP post located on GT Road, who were operating in a self-assumed capacity alongside the Anti-Narcotics Force.

Meanwhile, Gujar Khan police apprehended three additional suspects in connection with the terrorism and murder case on Wednesday. The individuals, identified as Faisal, Mukhtar, and Kamran, join three others who had previously been arrested and are currently on judicial remand. SP Saddar Division, Muhammad Nabil Khokhar, announced that the suspects will be presented in court with compelling evidence against them.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention that the alleged activities of personnel posted at PHP Post Missa Kiswal, remained secret to the Sohawa Police despite the fact that the patrolling post falls under their area jurisdictions.