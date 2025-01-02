4 killed in steel plant fire in west India

NEW DELHI - At least four workers died and one was injured following a fire inside a steel plant in India’s western state of Gujarat late on Tuesday, local police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred at the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel plant in Hazira industrial area in the state’s Surat district. In a statement, the steel plant’s spokesperson said the incident took place due to “equipment failure.” “We have learned that the fire spread in one section of the plant after burning coal suddenly spilled over. The resultant blaze killed four laborers who were on a lift at that time in the plant,” said Surat Commissioner of Police Anupam Singh Gehlot.