5,000 promotions given across province on merit during 2024: IGP

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar ensured exemplary initiatives for the police force during the year 2024. In 2024, more than 5,000 departmental promotions were given across the province based on merit and seniority. Punjab Police Spokesperson shared details that, during 2024, 08 MOUs were signed with educational institutions and hospitals. An amount of Rs281.9 million was spent on medical financial assistance for police employees and their families. An amount exceeding Rs781 million was disbursed for educational scholarships for the children of police employees. In 2024, 599 police stations across the province were converted into Special Initiative Police Station Protocols, and the process of constructing 39 Smart Police Stations began in different districts of the province.

Punjab Police spokesperson further said that the approval for establishing 19 new police posts in the Kacha areas of Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur was obtained. Similarly, the construction of 30 border posts in Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Mianwali, and Bhakkar was initiated. The approval for Hard Area Allowance for personnel performing duties in the Kacha areas was also granted. In the Special Branch Punjab, an Artificial Intelligence Center was established, and a paperless computerized system was implemented. Additionally, the establishment of a district office for the Special Branch in Murree was completed. The construction of a hostel for female personnel in the Qurban Lines was initiated. The approval for 30 plots from the Punjab Government for shifting rental police stations into personal buildings was also obtained. Over 2.6 million citizens were provided services at police service centers across the province. Over 19 million driving licenses were issued to citizens at Driving License Centers. More than 85,000 minority citizens were provided services at Meesaq Centers.

Over Rs. 2320 million was spent on the welfare of police officers and employees, and more than Rs. 2460 million was approved as financial assistance grants for officers and personnel who died during service. Additionally, 170 plots and Rs. 36.0 million were provided to the families of martyrs for the construction of houses. Over Rs. 80 million was spent on the medical treatment of 241 injured personnel during duty.

Ceremony in honor of 16 retired DSPs held

A ceremony was held at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday in honor of the 16 retired DSPs of Punjab Police.

Retired DSPs met with Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.

The IG Punjab thanked the retired DSPs for their valuable services to the police department. The retired DSPs included Manzoor Ahmad, Khalid Qureshi, Nadeem Butt, Waqar Ul Haq, Javed Anwar, Javed Iqbal, Ghulam Abbas, Ghazanfar Abbas, Fayyaz Ihsan, Allah Nawaz, Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Akbar, Masood Mazhar, Aqeel Abbas, Tahir Sikander, and Saeed Ahmad.

The IG Punjab directed the formation of an automated system to benefit from the experiences and services of retired police officers. On this occasion, he said that the pension and GP Fund issues of the retired DSPs should be resolved immediately. He said that the health and educational welfare of retired police employees and their families are a top priority, adding that retired police officers can provide valuable training to the force in law and order control, technical, and investigation matters. They could be immensely helpful in training and investigation tasks. He further emphasized that the experiences and suggestions of retired officers should also be utilized to combat terrorism and extremism. Retired officers expressed their gratitude to IG Punjab for the honor bestowed upon them by the department. The ceremony was attended by Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, Additional IG Patrolling Abdul Karim, DIG Establishment-I Suleman Sultan Rana, DIG Welfare and Finance Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, AIG Finance, AIG Welfare, and other officers.