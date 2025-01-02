7th digital census begins in Sargodha

SARGODHA - Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Waseem inaugurated the 7th digital census by marking a house on University Road here on Wednesday. The census, which would continue until February 10, aims to collect accurate data on agricultural lands, crops, livestock, and agricultural machinery through digital means.

Speaking to the media, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized that the digital census was a significant step towards gathering precise agricultural statistics. He highlighted that the initiative would help farmers avoid financial losses caused by low productivity by enabling better planning and resource allocation. The DC assured that human and financial resources had been efficiently managed to ensure the success of census. He said the survey would cover all three aspects of agriculture: crops, livestock, and agricultural machinery. Urging public participation, he said, “Join us on this journey towards sustainable development and contribute to effective agricultural planning.” The district has been divided into 158 blocks, where teams from the Bureau of Statistics would conduct house-to-house digital surveys. Divisional Coordinator Imtiaz Ahmad and Tariq Mehmood from the Bureau of Statistics were also present on the occasion.

THREE PROFITEERS HELD

The district administration arrested three shopkeepers for profiteering from various parts of city on Wednesday. According to official sources, price control magistrates inspected various points including University Road, Chungi No 9 and Khushab Road and found shopkeepers identified as Shahid, Gulzar and Ashraf involved in profiteering. Cases were registered against the violators.

FARMER BOOKED FOR BURNING CROP RESIDUE

A farmer was booked for burning crop residue near here on Wednesday. According to official sources, inspection teams of the agriculture department visited various areas of tehsil Sargodha and found a farmer identified as Tauqeer involved in burning of crops residue.

On a report of agriculture department officials, the police have registered a case against the accused.