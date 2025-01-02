Accused killed in encounter

LODHRAN - An accused, booked in several cases, was reportedly killed by firing of own accomplice during encounter near ‘basti Line Wahin’ late last night. Police said here on Wednesday that three accused opened fire on the police van. The team retaliated and during the cross fire,accused Shehbaz shot dead by the firing of his own accomplice. The team recovered rifle and number of bullets from the crime spot. Police said that the deceased accused was booked in nine cases relating to multiple crimes as well as he had escaped the district hospital on December 11, 2024 after snatching rifle from constable on duty. Further investigation was underway.