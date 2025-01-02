Aerial firing injures at least 29 in Karachi on New Year night

KARACHI - New Year celebrations in Karachi were marred by aerial firing in various areas, resulting in injuries to at least 29 individuals, including women and children.

The incidents of air firing occurred in different parts of the city, including Liaquatabad, Tariq Road, Shah Faisal, Orangi Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Azizabad, and Korangi.

In Liaquatabad, three people were injured in aerial firing. Tariq Road and Shah Faisal reported aerial firing incidents that left two women injured. In Orangi Town and Gulshan-e-Iqbal two people were injured. In Azizabad, a child was injured due to a celebratory fire on New Year’s night.

Gulzar-e-Hijri and Korangi No 6 also reported three cases of bullet injuries.

Three people in Lyari and Aram Bagh, two people in Agra Taj, Malir Kala Board, Tipu Sultan, Ferozeabad and Alfalah Dastagir also reported bullet injuries cases on New Year’s night.