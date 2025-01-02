Agriculture is at Risk

Climate change, characterised by long-term shifts in weather patterns and rising temperatures, poses a grave threat to agriculture. Human activities, such as the burning of fossil fuels, industrial pollution, and excessive carbon emissions, are the primary culprits.

These activities degrade water quality, making it unsuitable for irrigation. Warmer temperatures further hinder crop growth, with climate change already affecting agriculture by 8-10%. If these trends continue, the sector may face irreparable damage, threatening food security and human survival.

Agriculture plays a vital role in maintaining ecological balance. Plants absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen, essential for human life. Without agriculture, CO2 levels would rise, exacerbating climate change and endangering humanity.

It is imperative that we take immediate action to address climate change. Avoiding harmful technologies, conserving resources, and adopting sustainable practices are essential. Let us act now to safeguard agriculture and secure a sustainable future.

FAISAL HAFEEZ,

Hub.