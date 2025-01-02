Ahsan Iqbal calls for open-hearted dialogue with PTI to ensure stability

Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, has called on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to engage in negotiations with an open mind. He assured that the government is prepared to consider PTI’s demands within the framework of the law.

Speaking on the ongoing dialogue, the minister emphasized the government’s sincere efforts to resolve issues through discussions. “We want to avoid chaos and anarchy on the streets,” he stated, urging PTI’s leadership to present evidence regarding state gifts if they seek relief from legal proceedings.

Reflecting on his own experience, Ahsan Iqbal said, “I faced fabricated cases during PTI’s tenure, but I fought my legal battles in court and was acquitted.”

The minister also highlighted the collaborative efforts behind the ‘Uraan Pakistan’ project, which he described as a key initiative for the country’s economic development.

Separately, Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif reiterated the government’s commitment to dialogue, urging PTI to prioritize the national interest and refrain from targeting the country’s security institutions.

“We have initiated a dialogue process with PTI for the greater good of the nation,” he said, adding that Pakistan’s economy is steadily improving due to the government’s consistent efforts. He stressed the importance of political stability to achieve economic growth and export targets effectively.