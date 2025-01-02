Thursday, January 02, 2025
Air quality in Lahore remains hazardous

January 02, 2025
LAHORE   -  The air quality in Lahore remained hazardous, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 214 and peak readings surpassing 400. Data from IQAir indicated that the city’s PM2.5 concentration was 27.8 times higher than the World Health Organization’s annual guideline. The most polluted areas in Lahore included: US Consulate: AQI 493; Phase 8, DHA: AQI 383; Pine Avenue: AQI 322; Near Ada Plot, Raiwind Road: AQI 304; University of Management and Technology: AQI 304; Bedian Road: AQI 290; Polo Ground Cantt: AQI 284; Askari 10: AQI 266 and Ghazi Road Interchange: AQI 242.

