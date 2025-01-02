Thursday, January 02, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Al Jazeera slams Palestinian Authority's decision to suspend its work in West Bank

Al Jazeera slams Palestinian Authority's decision to suspend its work in West Bank
Anadolu
3:24 PM | January 02, 2025
International

Al Jazeera news channel on Thursday denounced the decision of the Palestinian Authority to “freeze” its work in the occupied West Bank, calling it a move that is “in line with the (Israeli) occupation’s actions against its staff.”

In a statement, Al Jazeera Media Network said the decision is "an attempt to hide the truth about events in the occupied territories, especially what is happening in Jenin and its camps."

Palestinian security forces launched a security operation nearly one month ago against what they called "outlaws" in the Jenin refugee camp. The operation has prompted several Palestinian factions, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, to accuse the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah of targeting resistance fighters in the camp.

PM Shehbaz lauds Pak Navy for successful anti-narcotics operation in Arabian Sea

Al Jazeera said that the decision of the Palestinian Authority came following an "ongoing campaign of incitement and intimidation by parties associated with the Palestinian Authority" against Al Jazeera's journalists.

It held the Palestinian Authority "fully responsible for the safety and security of all its employees in the West Bank," and asked it "to immediately retract and cancel" the decision.

Late on Tuesday, a Palestinian Authority's ministerial committee emphasized that the suspension would remain in effect until Al Jazeera “complies fully with Palestinian laws and regulations.”

The move followed a series of public campaigns by Palestinian Authority officials and affiliated groups on social media criticizing Al Jazeera’s coverage of recent clashes between Palestinian security forces and resistance groups in the Jenin refugee camp.

ATC suspends arrest warrant against KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur

Last May, the Israeli government also approved a proposal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi to shut down Al Jazeera’s offices across Israel. The decision was enacted immediately under the so-called “Al Jazeera Law.”

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1735797524.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025