Al Jazeera slams Palestinian Authority's decision to suspend its work in West Bank

news channel on Thursday denounced the decision of the Palestinian Authority to “freeze” its work in the occupied , calling it a move that is “in line with the (Israeli) occupation’s actions against its staff.”

In a statement, Media Network said the decision is "an attempt to hide the truth about events in the occupied territories, especially what is happening in Jenin and its camps."

Palestinian security forces launched a security operation nearly one month ago against what they called "outlaws" in the Jenin refugee camp. The operation has prompted several Palestinian factions, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, to accuse the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah of targeting resistance fighters in the camp.

said that the decision of the Palestinian Authority came following an "ongoing campaign of incitement and intimidation by parties associated with the Palestinian Authority" against 's journalists.

It held the Palestinian Authority "fully responsible for the safety and security of all its employees in the ," and asked it "to immediately retract and cancel" the decision.

Late on Tuesday, a Palestinian Authority's ministerial committee emphasized that the suspension would remain in effect until “complies fully with Palestinian laws and regulations.”

The move followed a series of public campaigns by Palestinian Authority officials and affiliated groups on social media criticizing Al Jazeera’s coverage of recent clashes between Palestinian security forces and resistance groups in the Jenin refugee camp.

Last May, the Israeli government also approved a proposal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi to shut down Al Jazeera’s offices across Israel. The decision was enacted immediately under the so-called “Al Jazeera Law.”