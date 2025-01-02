ATC suspends arrest warrant against KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday suspended the non-bailable arrest warrant issued against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The suspension came in response to an application filed by Gandapur’s lawyer, Faisal Malik.

The arrest warrant had been issued in connection with a case registered by Hassan Abdal police over the November 26 protest.

Advocate Faisal informed the court that the Peshawar High Court had granted his client bail in all related cases. Presenting the high court’s order, he successfully argued for the suspension of the warrant.

Additionally, the ATC cancelled the proceedings to declare Gandapur a proclaimed offender. These proceedings had been initiated on December 27 after Gandapur failed to appear in court.

The court had earlier directed the police to ensure compliance and submit a report by January 21.