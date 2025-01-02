Azma Bokhari says Chief Minister launched 77 public relief projects in 2024

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that 2024 has been the most successful year in the history of Punjab. In a statement, the information minister said that Maryam Nawaz launched over 77 public relief projects in 2024, of which more than 50 have already been completed. She highlighted that all of these projects were started using Punjab’s own resources. She emphasized that Punjab is leading in terms of development, prosperity, relief, and performance among all provinces of Pakistan. Relief has been provided to every segment of society, including students, farmers, women, and youth, without any discrimination. “For the first time in Punjab’s history, relief packages have been introduced for minorities”. She further said that for four years, Punjab’s resources were ruthlessly looted by Pinky, Goggi and the Captain. The information minister also mentioned that Maryam Nawaz has rectified the injustices faced by the people of Punjab. Today, the standard of living in Punjab is far better than in other provinces, which has led to an increase in Maryam Nawaz’s popularity. “God willing, InshaAllah, the journey of development in Punjab will continue in the same manner for the next five years”.