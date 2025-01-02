Thursday, January 02, 2025
Benazir Bhutto Shaheed HR Research, Development Board expands skill development initiative to GCU

Staff Reporter
January 02, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   The Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource Research and Development Board, Government of Sindh, has expanded its successful skill development initiative to GC University Hyderabad. The project, aims to empower youth through modern, industry-focused training programmes. The inauguration ceremony at GC University Hyderabad was led by Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Tayyaba Zarif, who officially inaugurated the project office. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Zarif emphasised the importance of skill-based education and stated that the programme would provide valuable opportunities for students to enhance their professional abilities. She also noted that GC University is emerging as a hub of education and research in Hyderabad. The project offers short courses in cutting-edge fields such as Web Designing, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber security, E-commerce, and others.

Staff Reporter

