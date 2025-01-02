BISP quarterly installment increased to Rs13500

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Government has increased quarterly stipend installment under Benazir Kafalaat programme by approximately 29 percent from Rs 10,500 to Rs 13,500. Starting from January 2025, the amount of the Benazir Kafalat quarterly installment has been increased from Rs 10,500 to Rs 13,500, said Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid.

This is the second increase in stipend during the past one year, as earlier the quarterly stipend to the beneficiaries of Benazir Kafalat program was increased by 20 percent in during January 2024. Last year also Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) had increased its quarterly stipend under the Kifaalat initiative, from Rs 8,750 to Rs 10,500 per beneficiary.

The total increase in the quarterly stipend to the beneficiaries of Benazir Kafalat program has reached 54.29 percent, during the past one year, from Rs 8,750 to Rs 13,500. The total number of beneficiaries of Benazir Kafalat is 9.3 million. The announcement in this regard was made by Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid here Wednesday.

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, made a significant announcement for the deserving women of BISP at the beginning of the New Year 2025, said official announcement issued. At a ceremony held on the occasion of the New Year, Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid, along with Secretary Amer Ali Ahmad, Additional Secretary Dr. Tahir Noor, and staff, celebrated by cutting a cake to mark this major development.

On this occasion, Senator Rubina Khalid stated, “We are dedicating this year to the Benazir Hunarmand Program. The program aims to empower deserving families or their members by providing skill training in various fields aligned with international trends. This initiative will help them stand on their own feet and earn a sustainable livelihood.” Senator Rubina Khalid further affirmed, “This year, through the BISP platform, we will continue to serve underprivileged communities with honesty, passion, and determination.” She also extended heartfelt New Year greetings to the people of Pakistan on behalf of BISP. The ceremony not only celebrated the joy of the New Year but also reinforced the commitment to a brighter future for deserving families. BISP’s initiatives continue to be a beacon of hope and a source of positive change in the lives of the under privileged across the country, she said.