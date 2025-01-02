Cattle thieves gang busted

SARGODHA - Esa Khail police nabbed four cattle thieves and recovered three cattle from their possession. Police said here on Wednesday that the teams raided different localities and nabbed four thieves besides recovering three cattle including two buffaloes and one cow worth Rs 1,250,000 from them. Further investigation was underway.

Seven power pilferers booked

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught seven power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Wednesday. The team various areas of the district and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering. They were identified as Usman, Rafaqat, Riasat, Sadaqat and others. Police registered cases against them.

Oath taking ceremony of SUJ (Dastoor) held

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (Retd) Muhammad Waseem emphasized the vital role of journalism in national progress and development, describing it as the fourth pillar of the state. He stated that the significance of journalism in society cannot be denied, as journalists serve as the sensory organs of the community, identifying issues that pave the way for institutional solutions, thereby steering society in the right direction. He expressed these views while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the Sargodha Union of Journalists (SUJ)(Dastoor).

He commended local journalists for their collaborative efforts with the administration and their promotion of positive practices, hoping this cooperation would continue in the future.

Speaking at the event, Director of Solid Waste Management Company and former MPA Abdul Razzaq Dhillon, along with the City President of PML-N and former MPA Dr. Liaquat Ali Khan, lauded the journalists of Sargodha for upholding high journalistic standards and fostering innovative traditions in the field. They assured attendees that any issues raised by journalists would be addressed on a priority basis.

Earlier, Union President Zulfiqar Ali Hashmi delivered the welcome address, highlighting the organization’s objectives and extending gratitude to the distinguished guests and participants.

The ceremony was skillfully moderated by General Secretary Syed Ashar Naveed Ashar.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem administered the oath to the newly elected officials and congratulated them on their responsibilities. The event concluded with a luncheon in honor of the guests.