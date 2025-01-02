CDA to spend half a billion rupees on beautification of Constitution Avenue

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority has decided to spend a half billion rupees to beautify Constitution avenue through illumination of prominent buildings on a permanent basis. Earlier, on special occasions such as Independence Day, Eid Milad-un-Nabi and on international events and visits, the civic authority was procuring services of private contractors for the illumination and beautification of Constitution Avenue along with the government buildings located in the vicinity.

However, according to a PC-I approved in the 71st meeting of the CDA-Development Working Party (DWP) on Wednesday, Rs.490.082 million would be spent on the illumination of said avenue and buildings with latest LEDs on a permanent basis. The meeting approved PC-I for the upgradation, illumination, and beautification of Constitution Avenue in Sector F-5/ G-5, Islamabad, at a cost of Rs.490.082 million. This project aims to enhance the aesthetics and functionality of key government buildings, including Aiwan-e-Saddar, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Library, Parliament House, the Supreme Court, the Federal Shariat Court, Cabinet Blocks, and the Office of the Auditor General of Pakistan. The project will develop CDA’s assets on a permanent basis and is expected to be completed within four months. The meeting of the CDA-DWP chaired by the Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa at civic authority’s Headquarters, which was attended by CDA Board Members, representatives from the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Interior and the relevant senior officers.

According to a PR issued by CDA, recognizing the challenges posed by rapid urbanization, the meeting of CDA-DWP approved PC-II for hiring a consultancy firm to provide advisory services for developing a state-of-the-art municipal solid waste management system in line with the directions of Government of Pakistan. This initiative aims to reduce pollution, mitigate health risks, and promote a cleaner urban environment. The consultancy phase will take 4 months, during which a mechanism will be devised for implementing international standards in solid waste management. Meanwhile, to boost Islamabad’s hospitality sector and enhance its global reputation, PC-II was approved for hiring a consultancy firm to conduct a feasibility study and provide transaction advisory services for the development of 5-star hotels in the city. This initiative will foster economic growth, promote tourism, and elevate Islamabad’s stature as a hub for political, diplomatic, and business activities. The consultancy phase will span 12 months, focusing on proposing modern operational models on a joint venture and profit-sharing basis. Acknowledging the pressing need for a modern slaughterhouse in Islamabad, the CDA-DWP approved PC-II for hiring a transaction advisor to conduct a feasibility study and provide advisory services for developing a state-of-the-art slaughterhouse in Humak. The existing small scale facility, established in 1964, has become obsolete.

The new facility, to be built on 15.75 acres of CDA-owned land, will ensure the provision of hygienic and quality meat. The project’s consultancy phase will take 12 months and will explore public-private partnership models for implementation.

The CDA remains committed to improving Islamabad’s infrastructure and services through sustainable and modern development practices. These approved projects signify a step forward in making Islamabad a model capital city.