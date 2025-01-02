Thursday, January 02, 2025
Celine Dion shares 'emotional' message about career amid health crisis

January 02, 2025
LOS ANGELES   -   Celine Dion is embracing New Year’s in the subtlest manner as she hints at musical comeback amid her health crisis. The 56-year-old longtime singer, who is currently battling a rare neurological disorder Stiff Person Syndrome, took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself alongside a note of hope. Expressing gratitude for the passing year, she extended greetings to her fans all over the world. She wrote in the caption, “As we wrap up another year together, I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt thanks for your unwavering support.  “Your love and energy inspire me every day. I wish you all a joyful holiday season filled with warmth, laughter, and cherished moments with loved ones.  “Here’s to endless possibilities in the coming year. Wishing you a safe holiday and a fabulous New Year.” Fans thronged the comments section with inspirational messages for the star, explaining how her return has brought light to their lives. One fan commented, “Your triumph was so much of the light of 2024. Way to claim what is yours, Songbird. You did. You are. So we can and will continue to.

