Charles’ secret weapon Duchess Sophie honoured with new title

LONDON - King Charles’ ‘secret weapon’, Duchess Sophie, was honoured with a delightful title as the royal family’s New Year’s celebrations came to an end. Katie Nicholl, a renowned royal commentator called the Duchess of Edinburgh a ‘peacekeeper,’ who allegedly tried to settle down things between Prince Harry and the key royals. As per The Mirror, the royal expert heaped praise on the Duchess, stating, “She is a very popular member of the family because she’s easy-going, there’s never any drama, and she just gets on with the job, quietly and diligently.” Sophie also shared a very close bond with Princess Catherine as they were both commoners when they joined the royal family. Katie claimed that Prince Edward’s wife was “very supportive” in those years when Prince William and Prince Harry “fell out and there were all the problems over him and Meghan leaving the country.”

Notably, the royal expert revealed that there were reports in 2020 that Sophie “played a bit of a peacekeeper,” as she understood the difficulties of the monarch when his son stepped back from his active royal position.

“That’s partly why she has been so successful in the family because she’s never got overly involved in all the internal politics,” Katie shared.